First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 5,000 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.52. 799,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,863. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.14.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

