Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,813 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 20.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 185.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 35,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 605.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,664,629. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAUR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Laureate Education Trading Up 0.5 %

LAUR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 523,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Laureate Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.94%.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

