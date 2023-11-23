First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 102,671 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,671 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $30,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 39.2% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,648,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 464,037 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,950,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.6% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 211,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCG

PG&E Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. 13,497,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,269,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.