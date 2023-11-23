Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,963,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,028,000 after buying an additional 974,096 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $113.81. 1,124,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,415. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.