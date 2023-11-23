Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,353,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95,906 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $388,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ META traded up $4.51 on Thursday, hitting $341.49. 10,715,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,601,058. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.38 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $877.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.