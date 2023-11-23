Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after buying an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

