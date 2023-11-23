First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 118,564 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,564 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Paramount Group worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 335.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 798,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

