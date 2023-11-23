VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,578 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in VICI Properties by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

