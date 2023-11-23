Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 29th

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2023

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WIA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,414. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Larson purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $102,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Read More

Dividend History for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.