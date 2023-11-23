Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 29th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WIA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,414. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael Larson purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $102,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.