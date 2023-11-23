Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 57,523 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

AMGN traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $264.59. 1,649,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $289.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

