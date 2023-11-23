Trexquant Investment LP Invests $17.32 Million in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,000. Block comprises about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Block by 77,283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Block by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Block by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,092,000 after purchasing an additional 256,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Block by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,817,000 after purchasing an additional 643,825 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Block by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 21,506 shares worth $1,035,780. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Block

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,709,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,971,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -125.57 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.