First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.5% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,037.1% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $106.91. 473,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,882. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.