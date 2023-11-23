First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 18.1% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $44,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 212.4% in the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 298,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,087 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.48. The company had a trading volume of 229,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.83. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $117.31 and a one year high of $170.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

