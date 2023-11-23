Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions worth $751,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,562,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,826 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300,725 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.96. 1,623,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,030. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.14. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

