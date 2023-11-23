Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Banco Macro Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE BMA traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.77. 512,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $28.07.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.4262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.46%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

