Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 2,397 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 247.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

