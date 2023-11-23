Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GS opened at $338.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.44. The stock has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

