Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 10,105 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

