Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 525 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,003 shares of company stock worth $7,490,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

