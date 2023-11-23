Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.84

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $17.45. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 40,348 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
