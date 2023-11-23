Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.84

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $17.45. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 40,348 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

