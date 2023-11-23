Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.00

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.71). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.71), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Downing One VCT Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57. The company has a market capitalization of £102.84 million and a P/E ratio of 950.00.
About Downing One VCT
Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Downing One VCT
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Downing One VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing One VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.