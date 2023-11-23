Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.04. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 488,248 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

In other news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni purchased 2,976,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.