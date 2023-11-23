Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Shares Down 0.1%

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 3,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,153,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

