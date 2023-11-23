Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 1%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 9,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 46,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dianthus Therapeutics

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26.

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, insider Simrat Randhawa acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,523.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,834,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,903,956.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simrat Randhawa bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 101,557 shares of company stock worth $1,314,676 over the last 90 days. 11.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,644,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,240,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

