RB Global (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.78

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$81.78 and traded as high as C$85.42. RB Global shares last traded at C$84.32, with a volume of 149,526 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get RB Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RB Global

RB Global Stock Down 0.5 %

RB Global Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$87.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $1.499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$60.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,075.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.