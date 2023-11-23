Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.43. 23,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 90,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Jet.AI Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jet.AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jet.AI stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 339,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 3.89% of Jet.AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380 which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft.

