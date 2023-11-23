Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS) Trading Down 0.3%

Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$62.87 and last traded at C$63.06. Approximately 32,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.28.

Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.60.

