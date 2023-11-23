Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.42

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.42 and traded as high as C$8.10. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 37,257 shares trading hands.

BDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. The company has a market cap of C$483.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.43.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of C$117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4593056 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

