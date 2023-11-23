RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.11

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €38.11 ($41.88) and traded as high as €38.56 ($42.37). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €38.18 ($41.96), with a volume of 1,901,519 shares changing hands.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.08.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
Featured Stories
