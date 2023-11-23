SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Trading Up 0.4%

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHL Telemedicine stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 714,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. SHL Telemedicine accounts for 1.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 4.87% of SHL Telemedicine as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

