Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WIA stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $9.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, Director Michael Larson acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at $168,017.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

