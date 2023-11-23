Flushing Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.3%.

FFIC stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.71. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

