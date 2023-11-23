TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market cap of $519.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $62.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,900 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at $784,478.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,900 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.74 per share, with a total value of $52,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,842 shares of company stock worth $156,086 over the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

