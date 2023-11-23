TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance
Shares of TRST stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market cap of $519.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.89.
Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY
In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,900 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at $784,478.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,900 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.74 per share, with a total value of $52,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,842 shares of company stock worth $156,086 over the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
