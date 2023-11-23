Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Free Report) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares changing hands.

Alexco Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

