StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.68. Approximately 297,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 344,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.90.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). StorageVault Canada had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of C$75.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

