Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Shares Up 2.6%

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. 301,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 478,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Trio Petroleum Price Performance

Get Trio Petroleum alerts:

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio Petroleum stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Trio Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio Petroleum Company Profile

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trio Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.