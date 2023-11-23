Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.
About Metso Oyj
Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.
