Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 1.0 %

DRM opened at C$20.35 on Thursday. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of C$16.53 and a 1-year high of C$31.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$839.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.04.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.