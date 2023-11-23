Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.45 and last traded at $39.76. Approximately 270,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 98,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.2639 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.