Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.45 and last traded at $39.76. Approximately 270,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 98,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.2639 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFU. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

