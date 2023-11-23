Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 48,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,036,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Prestige Wealth Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Wealth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prestige Wealth stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.17% of Prestige Wealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

