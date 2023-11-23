Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $30.95. 9,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 3,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.

