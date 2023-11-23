BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
