Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares.

Volt Information Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volt Information Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOLT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,573,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth $463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Further Reading

