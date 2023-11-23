Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Trading Up 0.2%

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 280,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,104,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDZNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sandoz Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sandoz Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sandoz Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties. It also provides protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services; and anti-infectives, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics.

