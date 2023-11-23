ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.15

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.15 and traded as high as $38.42. ABB shares last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 236,404 shares trading hands.
ABB Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.
ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). ABB had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
