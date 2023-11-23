French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.55

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.55 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.37). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.37), with a volume of 18,750 shares.
French Connection Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79.
French Connection Group Company Profile
French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.
