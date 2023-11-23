Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Insider Boyd C. Johnson Sells 6,039 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) insider Boyd C. Johnson sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $28,202.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,839.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Spire Global Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPIR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.98. 84,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

