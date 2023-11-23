Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Insider Boyd C. Johnson Sells 6,039 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) insider Boyd C. Johnson sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $28,202.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,839.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Spire Global Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of NYSE SPIR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.98. 84,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPIR
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spire Global
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.