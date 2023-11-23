Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.58

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.56 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,190,681 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Seeing Machines Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.97, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.04 million, a PE ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.58.

In related news, insider Kate Hill purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,766.42). In other Seeing Machines news, insider Kate Hill bought 300,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,766.42). Also, insider Michael Brown purchased 1,448,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £72,401 ($90,580.51). Insiders have purchased 5,354,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

