Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.42

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $8.41. Storebrand ASA shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 7,530 shares trading hands.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.
Featured Stories
