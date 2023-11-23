BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Mautra Staley Jones Purchases 285 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director Mautra Staley Jones acquired 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.80 per share, with a total value of $24,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,738. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BancFirst Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BANF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,878. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
BancFirst Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of BancFirst
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 13.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $473,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BancFirst by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
