BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Mautra Staley Jones Purchases 285 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director Mautra Staley Jones acquired 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.80 per share, with a total value of $24,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,738. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BANF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,878. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 13.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $473,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BancFirst by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

